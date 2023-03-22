Mashd N Kutcher, Jade Zoe & More Announced For Melbourne Gaming Festival DreamHack

Melbourne gaming festival DreamHack has just unveiled the music lineup for its 2023 event, with a number of local EDM favourites gracing the roster.

Brisbane dance maestros Mashd N Kutcher, triple j House Party host and DJ Jade Zoe and Adelaide DJ Godlands are among the names adorning the official music roster for this year’s fest.

Mashd N Kutcher – ‘Get On The Beers’ (feat. Dan Andrews)

[embedded content]

Running across Friday, 28th April and Saturday, 29th April at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, DreamHack is touting itself as an immersive gaming experience featuring professional e-sports tournaments, amateur and high-school gaming tournaments, a world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay, art, activities, expo, music and more.

The music lineup also features experimental pop artist Brambles, Australian producer Luke Million, Daft Punk tribute show Discovery and Melbourne EDM artist Foura.

To celebrate the music announcement, fans can also get 20% off the ticket price by clicking this link.

Otherwise, you can catch all the other details below.

DreamHack 2023

Friday, 28th April – Saturday, 29th April 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now here

DreamHack 2023 Music Lineup

Mashd N Kutcher

Godlands

Jade Zoe

Brambles

Luke Million

Discovery – Daft Punk Tribute Show

Foura

Further Reading

Dan Andrews Makes His Hottest 100 Debut And Advises Us All To Get On The Beers

Mashd N Kutcher Join Forces With Illy For New Single ‘I’ll Be Fine’

As To Be Expected, Dan Andrews Saying He’s Drinking From The Top Shelf Has Copped A Remix