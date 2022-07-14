Masked Wolf, L-FRESH the LION and More Announced for SOUND WEST’s 2022 Program

The organisers of Western Sydney-based music and technology festival SOUND WEST have announced the program for this year’s inaugural edition. After being postponed, the event is finally set to make its mark in Parramatta next month, running from Saturday, 20th to Sunday, 28th August.

‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ rapper Masked Wolf leads the performance lineup, delivering a live set at Parramatta’s Commbank Stadium on Saturday, 20th August. The conference will also include sessions and workshops with local artists and songwriters like L-Fresh the LION, A.GIRL, Nardean, Khaled Rohaim and Styalz Fuego.

SOUND WEST Brings Together Music and Technology in Western Sydney

There will be over 15 live music events and music programs throughout various Parramatta venues across the nine days. In addition to sessions and performances from the world of music, the likes of Shopify, TikTok, Spotify, Culture Kings and Linktree will be participating in SOUND WEST’s dedicated music and technology industries conference.

Over 35 keynote sessions and workshops will run at Commbank Stadium on Thursday, 25th August. Among those will be Paralympian Dylan Alcott, who will share his experience creating accessible music festival Ability Fest.

“SOUND WEST is held in the heart of Greater Western Sydney, a region loaded with diverse and incredibly talented artists and creatives,” Alcott commented. “I’m a massive music fan and love a good festival so I’m excited to be here with NEC Australia to share with the industry the vision we have for an inclusive festival with Ability Fest.”

“SOUND WEST will bring together brilliant minds, industry leaders and music enthusiasts to share ideas and network,” said Geoff Lee, Member for Parramatta. “Parramatta is undergoing a renaissance and this event will showcase the talent and new job opportunities within music and technology across Western Sydney.”

Head here for more info, to see the full program and to purchase tickets for this year’s SOUND WEST.

Further reading

“Being From ‘The Area’, That Hustle & Energy Is Unrivalled”: L-FRESH The Lion On Sound West, Western Sydney’s Answer To SXSW

“Call Me What You Want” How Sydney Rapper Masked Wolf’s 2019 Single Blew Up Overnight

New Music And Tech Festival Sound West Announces SongHubs Summit