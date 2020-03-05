Masque in Mumbai Is the 2020 Recipient of the Miele One To Watch Award

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced that Masque in Mumbai, India, is the 2020 winner of the prestigious Miele One To Watch Award. Selected by the organisers of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in collaboration with its regional experts, the Miele One To Watch title is presented to a restaurant that is outside the Asia’s 50 Best list, but is identified as a rising star of the region.



Masque in Mumbai, India, is the 2020 winner of the prestigious Miele One To Watch Award. Selected by the organisers of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in collaboration with its regional experts, the Miele One To Watch title is presented to a restaurant that is outside the Asia’s 50 Best list, but is identified as a rising star of the region.

Masque’s co-owner and chef Prateek Sadhu will formally accept the honour at a special dinner, held at the Mumbai restaurant this evening (5th March) attended by leading chefs, media and VIPs from India’s gastronomic community.

Launched in 2016, Masque distinguishes itself as the first fine-dining, farm-to-table restaurant to introduce the tasting menu-only concept to India.

“Masque strives to redefine Indian cuisine,” explains Sadhu. “To us, this isn’t about returning to regional recipes and simply plating them with new tweaks. It demands revisiting those recipes with purpose and discovering how this process can build cross-cultural bridges. Receiving the Miele One To Watch Award inspires us to continue on this journey of discovery.”

Masque joins a prestigious line-up of recent One To Watch award winners including Florilege in Tokyo (2016), TocToc in Seoul (2017), Toyo Eatery in Manila (2018) and JL Studio in Taiwan (2019).

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, adds: “Masque’s ingredient-driven menu highlights the diversity of India’s local products while the creative presentation and radical approach to culinary traditions point to Chef Sadhu’s progressive vision.”

“We are pleased to present Prateek Sadhu and his Masque team with this year’s Miele One To Watch Award,” said Mario Miranda, Regional Managing Director Asia at Miele. “With their ambition to always outperform themselves and their commitment to sustainability, they have impressed us greatly. The same attitude, which leads to constant improvement and innovation, is part of our ‘Immer Besser’ brand philosophy at Miele: By redefining excellence every day, everywhere, we want to create delightful experiences for our customers.”

As a result of current travel restrictions in Asia, the awards ceremony to celebrate Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be streamed on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Facebook page and YouTube channel, on Tuesday, 24th March starting at 4pm (SGT/HKT)/1.30pm (IST).

For more details on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit:

https://www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/voting/the-voting-system

Contact:

CatchOn, A Finn Partners Company

[email protected]

+852-2566-8988