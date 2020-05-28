“Mass testing project ni Angel Locsin suportado ng iba’t-ibang sektor”

Walang impossible na ngayon sa pangarap ni Angel Locsin na Mass Testing para sa mahihirap na Pilipino.

Tila matutupad na ng aktres na si Angel Locsin ang kanyang panawagan na Mass Testing para sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino.

Sa Instagram, ibinahagi ni Angel ang pakikipagtulungan niya sa iba’t=ibang sektor na may kapasidad na maisakatuparan ang Mass Testing o pagsuri sa malaking bilang ng mga Pilipino na posibleng infected ng COVID-19.

“Shop and Share, represent! We had the opportunity to be invited today at the Tropical Disease Foundation by Deputy Chief Implementer, National Action Plan against COVID-19, Sec. Vince Dizon, for the inauguration of a new CoVid Testing Lab funded by the Ayala Group. In attendance are Ayala Health’s Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Paolo Borromeo, Dr. Rizzy Alejandro and Faye Perez; Solaire’s Sarsi Razon and Cookie Alonzo; and Tropical Disease Foundation’s Dr. Ruben Encarnacion,” caption ni Angel Sa Instagram post nitong Miyerkules.

Ayon pa kay Angel, tuloy ang kanilang pakikipagtulungan sa ibat ibang sektor para maisakatuparan ang kanilang pagtulong sa mga Pilipino.

“We are here to observe and learn more on how we can help the government and medical community in CoVid testing. We are fortunate that private companies are working closely with the government to boost the daily testing capacity to 50,000 from the initial target of 30,000. This is crucial to flatten the curve and ease us in to the new normal as some of us go back to work. I am impressed with this new facility and hopeful that we can have more of this in the country,” pahayag ng aktres sa post.

Sa tulong ng Shop and Share ni Angel ang pondo para maisakatuparan ang Mass Testing sa pakikipagtulungan ng iba’t-ibang bituin na nag ambag ng kanilang mga donasyon.