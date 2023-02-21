This is the Master Plumber Exam Result February 2023 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Master Plumber Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, and Tacloban on February 19-20, 2023.

PRC Board for Master Plumbers Chairman Reynald B. Ilagan and members Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Jaime Jajay E. Cruz administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

MASTER PLUMBER LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE

The Master Plumber Licensure Exam February 2023 covered the following topics:

Plumbing Arithmetic

Sanitation, Plumbing Design and Installation

Plumbing Code

Practical Problems

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT MASTER PLUMBER BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Master Plumber Licensure Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application July 15-16, 2023 April 17, 2023 June 16, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring master plumbers are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.