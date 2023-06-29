Mastercard Debuts LUMA, a New Gastronomic Venture in the Heart of Hong Kong’s Iconic Landmark, 1881 Heritage

In partnership with LUBUDS, Mastercard introduces its first concept restaurant in the Asia Pacific region

HONG KONG, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong’s economic revival is in full swing, with residents keeping their social calendars busy—and the city welcoming back global visitors. Against this backdrop, Mastercard and distinguished local F&B group LUBUDS, today announced the launch of LUMA, a new restaurant occupying a prime location at 1881 Heritage, a historical landmark that has been transformed into a luxury lifestyle hub in the vibrant Tsim Sha Tsui district.

Opening exclusively to Mastercard cardholders beginning June 29, diners at LUMA can look forward to enjoying a tantalizing multi-course fusion tasting menu that will be designed – and constantly refreshed – by a rotating roster of LUBUDS Group’s acclaimed chefs. As masters of their craft, they will interpret the radiance and distinct flavors of Asian, Chinese and European favorites and signature dishes in their own unique styles.

“At Mastercard, we strive to bring people closer to their passions – and each other,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard. “Food transports us to new places, delivering unforgettable experiences as we explore different cultures and regions through taste. This is why we are thrilled to extend our culinary footprint with LUMA in Hong Kong, bringing truly special experiences to cardholders from around the world.”

The name LUMA – an amalgamation of the words LUBUDS and Mastercard – is at once uplifting and easy to pronounce by speakers of many languages. A derivative of the word luminous, LUMA evokes light, radiance, and illumination. An apt name for a venue designed to spotlight the mastery of Hong Kong’s homegrown culinary talents while it also welcomes the electric energy that guest chefs will contribute, starting with the Michelin-starred Bjoern Alexander in August 2023.

“Since teaming up with Mastercard, it has been an honor to welcome Mastercard cardholders to dozens of LUBUDS venues across Hong Kong to enjoy special dining privileges, surprises, and priceless culinary experiences. Mastercard and LUBUDS are passionate about supporting Hong Kong’s economic and cultural revival and making a distinctive contribution to its dynamic food scene. With the launch of LUMA, we’re taking our collaboration to the next level to give culinary connoisseurs from around the world more of what they crave – the finest food and novel experiences in a stunning venue,” said Louie Chung, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, LUBUDS Group.

The LUMA complex houses multiple spaces: an elegant, intimate dining room that seats up to 60 people, a cocktail bar, a dedicated art space, and a breezy balcony overlooking Hong Kong’s spectacular skyline.

“In LUBUDS, Mastercard has found a collaborator who is as passionate about designing and delivering priceless experiences for their customers as Mastercard is,” said Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard. “At a time when the majority (69%) of consumers across the Asia Pacific region are prioritizing experiences over material possessions[1], and diners in Hong Kong are fueling a rapid rebound in restaurant spend that has already reached 88% of Q1 2019 levels[2], the launch of LUMA couldn’t come at a better time.”

Today’s unveiling of LUMA marks the second phase of the alliance between Mastercard and LUBUDS, operator of nearly 50 restaurants including the award-winning ODDS, MIÁN, YUE, and The Steak Room. Earlier this year, the two companies announced a new partnership aimed at offering priceless experiences and exclusive dining privileges for Mastercard cardholders at LUBUDS outlets across Hong Kong. Current information about these Priceless Experiences, Priceless Specials and Mastercard Travel Rewards can be found in the Appendix.

LUMA is also the latest extension of Mastercard’s global strategy of forging deeper, more memorable connections with consumers through multisensory brand experiences. By tapping all five senses – sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste – Mastercard deepens its engagement with consumers as it connects across passions, such as entertainment, music, travel, art, philanthropy, and the environment.

In the culinary space, the launch of LUMA follows Mastercard restaurant openings in Rome, Italy, Mexico City, Mexico and São Paulo, Brazil. In 2022, just one year after launch, Notiê Priceless in São Paulo was named Best Brazilian Restaurant by VEJA São Paulo Comer & Beber, the most recognized restaurant award in Brazil, while Chef Onildo Rocha, who leads the restaurant, won Chef of the Year.

Experience LUMA for Yourself

Starting June 28, 2023, Mastercard cardholders can make reservations at LUMA online, via OpenRice.com, or by calling the restaurant at (+852) 3988-0088. To book a priceless experience at LUMA, please visit priceless.com/hk.