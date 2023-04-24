Masterworks by René Magritte, Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat & Cecily Brown Unveiled in Asia for the First Time

From The Collection of Mo Ostin, Legendary Music Executive Responsible for Nurturing Many of the Greatest Musicians:

Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Eagles, Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Many More

Images Here

HONG KONG, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A group of long-unseen masterworks by René Magritte, Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat & Cecily Brown are set to go on public view for the first ever time in Asia this week. Together, these exceptional works shine a fascinating light on the lifelong private passion of Mo Ostin – the legendary music executive who, over the course of his long career, had a transformative impact on music industry, quickly identifying great talent, and nurturing and developing the careers of many of the greatest musicians of recent times, including Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Rod Stewart, Prince and Red Hot Chili Peppers, to name a few.

In parallel with his extraordinary career, Ostin also harbored a deep, more private love for the visual artists, acquiring – over the course of some fifty years – a number of magnificent artworks which, like the music he nurtured, were all best in kind. This May, at Sotheby’s in New York, thirty-three artworks from Mo Ostin’s collection will emerge onto the market. Most have not been seen in public in decades; barely any have appeared at auction before. Ranging in date from 1915 to 2019, Ostin’s collection spans a full spectrum of artists: from René Magritte, Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse to Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns, Joan Mitchel, Cy Twombly, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Cecily Brown.

A number of leading works from the collection will now be displayed in a two-day special preview (from 24-26 April) at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. They include