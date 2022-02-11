MatchCraft Recognized as Rising Star of the Year at Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MatchCraft, a global leader in digital advertising technology, was recognized as the Rising Star of the Year by Microsoft Advertising at last night’s virtual awards ceremony honoring the accomplishments of 2021. MatchCraft took home the top prize for its accelerated focus on integrating features that drive both scalability, feature adoption, and growth for its reseller and agency partners.

At the heart of MatchCraft’s vision and mission is its ability to deliver consistent results across multiple channels and to do so in a scalable manner. A critical component of their success is the inclusion of Microsoft Advertising inventory in their suite of solutions. “Given the challenges local businesses have faced over the last year, maximizing advertising budgets and reach was the driving force behind much of our development in 2021,” says Sandy Lohr, CEO of MatchCraft. “To be recognized for the hard work our team has undertaken to ensure our partners have access to Microsoft Advertising’s valuable inventory is truly an honor and speaks to the strength of our partnership with Microsoft Advertising.”

“Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge the well-deserved recognition for MatchCraft as the Rising Star of the Year. Our partners are critical to our business and it’s a privilege to recognize those who lead with a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and inclusive behavior. Our partners have displayed a strong commitment to their clients, and to their communities during a time of uncertainty and disruption,” added Sean O’Connor, International Marketing Director at Microsoft Advertising.

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class advertising platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other advertising technology platforms, MatchCraft’s platform AdVantage™ helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver results to their advertisers. MatchCraft’s sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice, and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook , MatchCraft on Twitter , MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com .

Represent your brand at its best with advertising solutions guided by an uncompromising respect for privacy, brand safety, and data security. Microsoft Advertising provides intelligent solutions that empower you to deliver engaging, personalized experiences to over a half a billion people worldwide. Bing powers billions of searches monthly on the Microsoft Search Network, including Verizon Media properties (AOL, Yahoo), platforms like Amazon and Apple, and on Microsoft services like Windows, Office and Microsoft Edge. Extend your reach and campaign performance with Microsoft Audience Network, high-quality native placements across devices on premium sites like MSN, Outlook.com, Microsoft Edge, and Verizon Media. Only Microsoft Advertising offers LinkedIn Profile targeting on search and native to help you find highly relevant audiences based on their company, job function and industry. With Microsoft Advertising, gain access to in-depth insights, intelligent advertising tools that use AI to improve campaign performance and audience targeting solutions to create more personalized advertising experiences. Microsoft Advertising. Intelligent connections.

