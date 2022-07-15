MatchLive VIVA Festivals 2022 Bringing Technology Closer to Public and Athletes on Virtual SportsVIVA-image.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 July 2022 – To allow public to enjoy the beauty of Virtual Sports and Art through actual experience on Virtual Cycling, eRacing, eGolf and Virtual Shooting, MATCHLIVE LIMITED set up VIVA Festivals 2022 last Friday to Sunday.

During the event, 4 Hong Kong athletes, were invited to experience Virtual Cycle during the opening ceremony; 8 teams were participated in the MatchLive VIVA Festivals – eCycling Team 50KM relay race, after a 1 hour and 30minutes race, Team uni-Bici-triO-health won the race, Team MK and HKPCC comes 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

Hashtag: #MatchLiveVIVAFestivals2022