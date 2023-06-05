Maternity and Baby Brand Momcozy Launches Cutting-edge M5 Wearable Breast Pump – the Ultimate Solution for Busy Moms

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, has launched the cutting-edge M5 Wearable Breast Pump, designed to provide the ultimate pumping experience for busy breastfeeding moms.



Momcozy’s cutting-edge M5

As a trustworthy brand that has established itself as a leader in the North American electric breast pump market, Momcozy once again sets itself apart with the M5 hands free breast pump. Momcozy’s user research team, which believes in “cozy designs born from love” and aims to create products that cater to customers’ needs, has diligently interviewed thousands of mothers in the past two years. The team’s latest report reveals that “comfort” is the most frequently cited requirement among breastfeeding moms, and this valuable feedback has been taken into account in the design of the M5 wearable breast pump.

One of a kind, the M5 wearable breast pump features a unique baby mouth-shaped design with a precise angle of 105 degrees and a soft silicone flange. Rather than roughly pulling the nipples upward or downward, it mimics the baby’s suckling position, reducing the risk of nipple pain and discomfort, and ensuring a comfortable pumping experience.

The M5 also features the exclusive vibration suction mode, which helps to stimulate milk flow and enhance the pumping experience. The pump’s suction and vibration modes work simultaneously to provide fast and efficient milk extraction, allowing moms to pump quickly and comfortably.

Not only is the M5 breast pump comfortable to use, but it also features a lightweight and compact design that enables easy transportation in a purse or bag. Weighing a mere 230g (single pump), it’s especially convenient for working moms who need to bring the pump with them while on the go or at work. Moreover, the M5’s small size allows moms to use it without attracting unwanted attention or feeling constrained by their surroundings, enabling them to complete their pumping tasks promptly and efficiently without interrupting their workday.

Furthermore, the M5 breast pump comes with a hard-shell storage bag, available in four trendy colors, that’s perfect for busy moms who are always on the move. One happy mom praised the bag in her feedback, stating that it “will protect the breast pumps and parts very well.” The M5 set is inclusive of two breast pumps and all the necessary accessories, such as different sizes of flanges, allowing moms to start using the breast pump as soon as they receive it. A considerate option for new mothers, “the set offers everything you need altogether,” as one mom wrote.

Portability, ease of use, low weight, fast milk extraction, and comfortability were all rated to be important in a survey on women currently or recently using a pump, with low noise and discreetness also important to younger mothers. By creating products that addressed these needs, Momcozy’s hands-free breast pump has been consistently ranked as the top seller. The company places great emphasis on research and development, ensuring that its products are of the highest quality and meet the needs of breastfeeding mothers. With its thoughtful design, the all-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump could be the ultimate solution for busy moms who want to provide their babies with breast milk while balancing their work-life.

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

