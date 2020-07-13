“‘Matilda’ actress Mara Wilson reveals she’s a week into learning Tagalog”

Mara Wilson, who played the titular role in the 1996 film “Matilda”, shared that she’s a week into learning the Tagalog language.

On Twitter, Mara asked a question in Tagalog about the meaning of the word “naman.”

She wrote: “Ano meaning ang ‘naman’? Salamat.” She added: “It does not seem to mean ‘yes.’”

When asked by one netizen if she knows how to speak Tagalog, she replied: “I’m like a week into learning it!”

The now-32-year-old actress likewise revealed the online resource she’s using to learn the language.

Several Filipino on Twitter said “naman” can be interpreted as “again,” “really” or as word of reaffirmation.

When told by a Filipino Twitter user that she’s maganda or “beautiful” with a reaffirming “naman,” she replied: “Hahahaha, salamat!”

Mara’s tweet likewise elicited “surprised” responses from several others Filipinos on Twitter including Saab Magalona who wrote: “Looool nagulat ako nag-Tagalog si Matilda.”

Mara, whose movie Matilda where she played the titular role as Matilda Wormwood has become a cult favorite, retired from acting in 2000 but eventually returned in 2012 and played various roles in television. She also played Robin Williams’s youngest daughter in Mrs. Doubtfire.