Matt Corby Announces New Album ‘Everything’s Fine’, Shares Latest Single

Matt Corby has announced his third studio album, Everything’s Fine. The singer-songwriter’s first album in more than four years will arrive on Friday, 24th March via Island Records. Pre-orders are available here.

To coincide with the announcement, Corby has shared the new single ‘Reelin”, a hazy slow burner that places his honeyed vocals over understated bass, guitar and keys and warm horns. It’s the second single to be lifted from Everything’s Fine, following last year’s ‘Problems’.

Listen to Matt Corby’s ‘Reelin”

[embedded content]

The forthcoming album is the follow-up to Corby’s 2018 release Rainbow Valley. Per a press release, Corby’s home was inundated with floodwaters on the day that he planned to begin writing the new album. He and his family moved into his Rainbow Valley Studios, where the album was recorded.

“I’m at a really beautiful point in my life,” Corby said. “I’m accepting all this stuff: the good and the bad, but particularly the bad. Which is kind of great. It’s a good thing to come to that point. Life isn’t always magical, but the moments that are, well you really value them.”

He continued, “I think this record is about that, about managing your actual reality. Sometimes I have those moments when you realise: well I’m still breathing, you still have the gift of life, so everything is fine I guess?”

The album’s lead single, ‘Problems’, arrived in November, and was Corby’s first new release since the standalone singles ‘If I Never Say a Word’ and ‘Vitamin’ dropped in 2020. Since releasing Rainbow Valley, Corby launched the Rainbow Valley Records label and has produced for several other artists.

Corby’s production credits included Genesis Owusu‘s ‘Black Dogs!’ (from Smiling With No Teeth) and Budjerah‘s Conversations EP. Corby co-produced Great Gable‘s 2020 debut Tracing Faces and 2022 follow-up On the Wall in the Morning Light (both with frequent collaborator Alex Henriksson.)

Further Reading

Listen to Matt Corby’s Smooth New Single ‘Problems’

Love Letter to a Record: Keelan Mak on Matt Corby’s ‘Telluric’

Beckah Amani: “I’m Proud to Be Black and I’m Proud to Be a Black Woman”