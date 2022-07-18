Matt Skiba Says He’s Unsure If He’s Still a Blink-182 Member

Matt Skiba, who joined Blink-182 in 2015 following Tom DeLonge’s exit from the band, has indicated he’s not sure whether or not he’s still a member of the pop-punk outfit.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Skiba wrote on his Instagram account over the weekend, replying to a fan’s comment asking if he was still a part of the band. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time [with Blink-182],” he added. “We shall see.”

“Your Guess Is As Good As Mine”

[embedded content]

Skiba is best known outside of his work with Blink as the frontman for Alkaline Trio, the Chicago punk band he formed in 1996. Skiba has released nine studio albums with Alkaline Trio, most recently 2018’s Is This Thing Cursed?

He joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of founding member Tom DeLonge, first filling in for a handful of shows and later becoming a permanent member. Blink-182 have released two albums since Skiba joined the band: 2016’s California and Nine in 2019.

Skiba’s comments could potentially foreshadow a return to the band for DeLonge. Last year, in an interview with GQ, Blink co-founder Mark Hoppus indicated he wasn’t closed off to the idea. “We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” he said. “I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

Earlier in 2021, DeLonge had discussed how the pair began rebuilding their friendship as Hoppus battled with cancer (he announced he was in remission in late September). “The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce,” DeLonge said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe

“Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And we weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about.”

Further reading

Watch Travis Barker’s Son Landon Perform Live With Machine Gun Kelly

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Has Announced He Is Now Cancer Free

Love Letter To A Record: Mike Waters On Blink-182’s ‘Blink 182’