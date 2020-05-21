“Matteo Guidicelli admits no baby plans yet with Sarah Geronimo: ‘I am so thankful that I get to sleep and wake up beside her’”

iWant’s ‘Ranger G’ documentary star Matteo Guidicelli says his wife initially didn’t want him to go into scout ranger training.

With his new documentary Ranger G all set to start streaming on iWant starting May 23, Matteo Guidicelli admitted his one month experience as the first celebrity to undergo the scout ranger orientation course and getting to document the whole thing last year was not as easy as people may think. “Bago ako pumasok dito iko-kondisyon ko yung sarili ko, yung katawan ko, yung physical aspect of things. So bilang triathlete ginawa ko lahat, I really made my cardiovascular improve. I really did what I could do, push ups, sit ups, kasi yun yung mga basic exercises ng military. So I tried my best doing that. I felt like physically I was good, physically I was prepared. But I think on the third or fifth day into training that’s when I emotionally broke down. You will be able to see it sa documentary because it was all captured there. I really broke down not just physically but emotionally and mentally. Dahil I could say it was disturbing in the first week. From a person that wasn’t used to the military life and then after one day transition na agad sa military life, talagang parang sumabog yung pag-iisip ko,” he sharex during the Ranger G media con last May 20.

In fact, when Matteo first told his loved ones about joining the training, their initial reaction was doubtful. “When I established in my mind I was going to join the military, I already told my parents about it and my then girlfriend Sarah (Geronimo) and my manager all said no. Sabi nila, ’Why do you want to join the military? You’re in the middle of your career, everything’s okay. Why would you stop your life and do something else that’s very far from what you do?’ And for me, sabi ko sa sarili ko gustung-gusto ko gawin ito dahil it’s a personal objective eh. I said to myself, ‘I’m 29 years old. If I don’t do it now I won’t be able to do it because yung mga kasama ko dun mga 20 -22 years old,’” he recalled.

After successfully completing his training at the top of his batch, Matteo revealed his first request when he got back home. “When I went home, the first thing I did with Sarah, I asked her lang, ‘Can we kinamot?’ Kasi in the army that’s how we eat. Boodle fight. That’s how the boodle fight started because of the army. So yun yung first date namin. Nagkamayan kami, nagkinamot kami in the restaurant. So I was eating with the hands and the first night when my dad would enter my room I was sleeping on the floor for one week. Sabi niya, ‘What are you doing?’ Nasanay ako sa floor eh. But after a week naman I started going back to my normal bed and aircon, etcetera. But I miss it every day. I miss my friends. I miss the brotherhood, the camaraderie with people was really strong and I feel like it’s a brotherhood forever,” he shared.

After spending his first two months of marriage in lockdown, Matteo said he and Sarah have been enjoying taking turns cooking at home and doing different activities together. But Matteo said he and Sarah are not yet planning to have a baby. “No, not yet. Not yet (laughs). I don’t think so. Not yet. We’re still enjoying our time together for all these years and hopefully in the right time. I think every single day is a blessing. Every single day I am so thankful that I get to sleep and wake up beside her. Up to now, it’s a dream. I’m very, very thankful,” he said.

Directed by Ver Jacinto and written by Jayson Bernard Santos, Ranger G is an iWant exclusive documentary from Viva Films which starts streaming this Saturday, May 23.