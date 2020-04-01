“Matteo Guidicelli asked: ‘Is Sarah pregnant?'”

Actor Matteo Guidicelli found himself in the hot seat after he was asked by his good friend Nico Bolzico whether his wife, pop star Sarah Geronimo, is already pregnant.

This after Matteo and singer Kean Cipriano asked Nico about his experience as a new father during the Facebook Live broadcast of “One Voice Pilipinas” on Sunday, March 29.

“It’s good. We take turns in taking care of Thylane. I think that’s one of the best things about this quarantine, we can spend time with Thylane,” Nico answered, referring to her daughter with his actress and model Solenn Heussaff.

Matteo then told Nico to teach him his strategies of being a good father.

“I’m pretty good at it. I’m a pro already. Two things: You let them be. You give them freedom to do whatever they want, whatever their passion is. And no boys allowed,” he said in jest, before asking a question that put Matteo on the spot: “Is Sarah pregnant?”

Matteo, however, was quick to answer “no” and explained why he and Sarah are in no rush to start a family.

“Whatever God gives us, it would be amazing. As of now, we enjoy each other because this is the first time that we’re actually together after six years,” he said.

“It’s just one month that we’re married but every single day feels like a blessing, feels like a dream,” he added.

Sarah and Matteo tied the knot in a clandestine church wedding ceremony last February 20. They had dated for over six years.

Sarah had been subjected to pregnancy rumors in 2016 after she announced that she would take some time off from showbiz to rest. Both Matteo and her manager, Viva Entertainment chairman Vic del Rosario, vehemently denied the speculations.