“Matteo Guidicelli denies rumored Italy wedding”

Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and his wife, Sarah Geronimo, are set to tie the knot in Italy this month.

Matteo Guidicelli has denied rumors that he and his wife, Sarah Geronimo, are set to tie the knot in Italy this month.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe during his awarding ceremony as National Youth Commission’s new ambassador, the actor-singer said that he and Sarah had no plans of marrying in Italy even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

“With the development that some areas in Italy have been locked down, I asked Matteo if plans for a wedding in Italy would still push thru,” wrote MJ on Twitter on Tuesday, March 10.

“He clarified that there were no plans of a wedding in Italy to begin with. Even before the issue of the CoViD-19,” he added.

With the development that some areas in Italy have been locked down, I asked Matteo if plans for a wedding in Italy would still push thru. He clarified that there were no plans of a wedding in Italy to begin with. Even before the issue of the CoViD-19. pic.twitter.com/NaCHf8lf0t — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) March 10, 2020

Italy has been put under a nationwide lockdown for having the second highest cases of COVID-19 next to China since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is currently placed under a state of public health emergency as more individuals, mostly in Metro Manila, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33.

It can be recalled that Matteo and Sarah first tied the knot in a clandestine church wedding at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last February 20.

“AshMatt,” as the couple is referred to by their fans, announced their engagement in November last year. They confirmed their relationship in 2014.