“Matteo Guidicelli gets into an altercation after accusing man of leaking details of wedding to Sarah Geronimo”

Matteo accused the Geronimo Family’s security detail of leaking details of his wedding to Sarah Geronimo to her parents.

It looks like Sarah Geronimo’s secret marriage to Matteo Guidicelli is confirmed when a man filed a complaint against the actor for punching him after getting accused of leaking the wedding information.

In a report by broadsheet Inquirer, Matteo reportedly punched Jerry Tamara for supposedly leaking details about their civil wedding to the Popstar Royalty’s parents.

Jerry, who was the Geronimo Family’s security detail, got into an altercation with the actor after Sarah’s mother

Divine arrived at the venue at around 11 in the evening. Taguig Chief of Police Celso Rodriguez said that the 31-year-old guard, filed a complaint at around 3 A.M. but did not press charges.

Sarah and Matteo first announced their relationship in 2014 and revealed their engagement November of 2019.