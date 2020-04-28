“Matteo Guidicelli-led fundraiser ‘One Voice Pilipinas’ raises 13 million pesos”

The Matteo Guidicelli-led fundraiser will support families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth installment of the Matteo Guidicelli-led fundraiser One Voice Pilipinas has earned 13 million.

Last Sunday, April 26, some of the biggest names in the industry such as Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Rhian Ramos, Sam Concepcion, Arnel Pineda, Khalil Ramos, and Gabbi Garcia took part in a live online concert aimed at helping families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kean Cipriano, on the other hand, returned as one of Guidicelli’s co-hosts for the show powered by his music label O/C Records.

Watch the video below:

The event was made possible by Landers Superstore and the Philippine Army where Guidicelli holds the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.