Matteo Guidicelli greets wife Sarah Geronimo on their seventh year of being together.

They may have only gotten married last February but Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo have been inseparable for seven years since they first started getting close after doing a concert tour in the U.S in 2013. To mark the milestone in their relationship, Matteo shared a sweet photo of the two of them on his Instagram account last June 2 with the short but sweet caption, “7 years ago. my wife. I love you.”