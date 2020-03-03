“Matteo Guidicelli named National Youth Commission ambassador”

Matteo Guidicelli has been appointed as the newest ambassador of the National Youth Commission.

Matteo Guidicelli has added another title to his name as the National Youth Commission (NYC) recently appointed him as their newest ambassador.

Welcoming Guidicelli into their family on Twitter, the government agency, stated: “The NYC officially designates the Filipino actor and Philippine Army reservist, Mr. Matteo Guidicelli, as a Youth Ambassador of the NYC based on the Commission’s Resolution No. 26, series of 2019, that also recognizes his significant contribution to youth development.”

The 29-year-old Kapamilya celebrity responded by quoting the tweet and writing: “An honor and privilege. Thank you.”

As a reservist, Guidicelli actively participates in activities such as relief operations organized by the Philippine Army, among others.

Meanwhile, Guidicelli has yet to reveal the details of his duties and responsibilities under the National Youth Commission.

Prior to his appointment as ambassador of NYC, Matteo Guidicelli marked a huge milestone in his life as he has officially married his longtime girlfriend Sarah Geronimo.