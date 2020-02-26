“Matteo Guidicelli on getting married to Sarah Geronimo: ‘It is the best days of my life!’”

Newlywed Matteo Guidicelli attends his first event after getting hitched with Sarah Geronimo

It’s been less than a week since he secretly wed longtime girlfriend Sarah Geronimo in a private Christian ceremony held at the Victory Fellowship center in Taguig and Matteo Guidicelli is already back to work as he attended his launch as Sante Barley’s newest celebrity ambassador last February 26.

Matteo candidly talked about the recent changes in his personal and professional

life this year.

“I think the whole Sante Barley family and me we jive and we believe in the same things especially the tagline, “Live More, Do More.” You know I just got married and ano ba ngayon, (February) 24, 25? It’s our sixth day together. It is my first event kumbaga and it is the best days of my life and we’re blessed. We’re all blessed,” he revealed.

Now that he is a married man, Matteo admitted that he is more inspired to do better in everything in his life.

“Everything is the same but I just have somebody beside me all the time kumbaga. Everything is better. I train the same. I train better, I eat better, I sleep better, of course with Sante Barley. So everything’s good. Everything’s better,” he stated.

Apart from being one of the most athletic celebrities in the country, the actor said he continues to advocate for healthy living among Filipinos.

“I’m very blessed that my family grew up super health conscious especially with the triathlon community. But of course this is my advocacy and my belief to always keep a healthy lifestyle, not just by exercise but also by nutritional lifestyle. So I will continue this and I will continue to spread the advocacy and my belief to my loved ones and to everyone in the future,” he shared.