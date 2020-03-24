“Matteo Guidicelli opens an Italian Restaurant!”

For so many years, Matteo Guidicelli has already made his mark as an actor, athlete, racer, model and singer.

Now, after more than a decade in showbiz, Matteo has moved on to greater things by tying the knot with Sarah Geronimo, and starting a new family.

It’s incredible how this busy man—and new husband—has managed to keep things well-organized in his life, what with yet another feather in his cap, this time as a restaurateur. He’s the main man in his family-operated Italian restaurant Da Gianni.