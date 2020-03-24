Trending Now

“Matteo Guidicelli opens an Italian Restaurant!”

For so many years, Matteo Guidicelli has already made his mark as an actor, athlete, racer, model and singer. 

Now, after more than a decade in showbiz, Matteo has moved on to greater things by tying the knot with Sarah Geronimo, and starting a new family.

It’s incredible how this busy man—and new husband—has managed to keep things well-organized in his life, what with yet another feather in his cap, this time as a restaurateur.  He’s the main man in his family-operated Italian restaurant Da Gianni. 

