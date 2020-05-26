“Matteo Guidicelli pens birthday message for his dad: ‘You taught us how to dream'”

Read Matteo Guidicelli’s message for his dad on his birthday.

Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for his father, Gianluca Guidicelli, on his birthday.

The actor remarked that it is his dad who taught them the value of hardwork.

“Happy birthday papa! Thank you for showing us what being passionate is all about. You taught us how to dream but most importantly to work hard to achieve our goals!” Matteo posted.

He also extended his gratitude to his dad for always giving him support.

LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo celebrate Easter Sunday with family

“Our family is growing and you have always guided and supported us all. Thank you! We love you,” he said.