“Matteo Guidicelli pens sweet message for fiancée Sarah Geronimo on Valentine’s Day”

Matteo Guidicelli says he will always have Sarah Geronimo’s back forever.

Sarah Geronimo must be feeling all the love in the world right now as her fiancé, Matteo Guidicelli, just penned a sweet message for her on Valentine’s Day.

On Instagram, Guidicelli wished his fiancée the best of luck as she once again sets foot on stage tonight, February 14, and tomorrow, February 15, for a back-to-back concert with Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Matteo, who chose a photo of him with Geronimo flaunting her engagement ring, wrote: “Happy happy valentines my love! I got you forever. 😊 Tonight and tomorrow is your night! 😘 God bless your show with Ms. @reginevalcasid! It will be AMAZING!”

Sarah and Matteo made public their engagement in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Regine’s two-day Valentine concert, dubbed Unified, is happening at the Araneta Coliseum.