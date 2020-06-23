“Matteo Guidicelli reacts to his unboxing video going viral”

In an Instagram post, Matteo Guidicelli asked, “Who unboxes this way when no one is looking?”

After his unboxing video became viral online, Matteo Guidicelli took to social media to respond to the online fuss surrounding the said clip.

“This video has been circulating recently. Why? Watch the whole video on my YouTube, link on the BIO page. ENJOY! 😘 question, who unboxes this way when no one is looking? #matteogunboxing,” Matteo posted on his Instagram page, accompanying a short clip of his unboxing video.

After sharing the short video on his Instagram page, Matteo’s celebrity friends quickly rallied behind him.

“Kasi you’re super cute mag unbox hahahah,” Darla said.

“Haha Legendary bro! I was about to unbox mine too! Hahaha,” Eric Tai commented.

“The last of us,” Angel Locsin wrote.

Matteo’s unboxing video has already amassed more than one million views on YouTube as of this writing. However, it received more than 55K dislikes on the platform.

Some netizens expressed that they were bothered at how Matteo unboxed his new playstation. Others also compared his unboxing video to that of comedian Michael V who also did an unboxing video of a playstation a year ago.

Amid the fuss, Michael V. expressed his desire to collaborate with Matteo.