“Matteo Guidicelli reveals when his love story with Sarah Geronimo began”

Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli shares one of his favorite memories with wife Sarah Geronimo

Last month, celebrity makeup artist Lala Flores shared a photo of Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo rehearsing onstage during their concert tour in San Francisco, USA in 2013. She added the caption, “This US concert tour is where it all started for Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli” and tagged Matteo in the post. Matteo reposted it on his account confirming the fact with the added caption, “Yes, what wonderful times!”

A fan account of the famous well-loved couple dubbed “Ashmatt” also posted a photo from one of Matteo and Sarah’s concerts showing how music helped bring them together. The couple wed last February and happily enjoyed spending home quarantine along with the Guidicelli family in the south as well as their own place.