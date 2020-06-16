“Matteo Guidicelli shares birthday message for mom”

Matteo Guidicelli took to social media on Monday to greet his mother, Glenna Guidicelli, as she celebrates her birthday.

Matteo Guidicelli took to social media on Monday to greet his mother, Glenna Guidicelli, as she celebrates her birthday.

On Instagram, the actor posted a photo from her mother’s intimate celebration at home amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. In the photo, his wife, Sarah Geronimo, was beside him.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA! We love you very much. Thank you for always supporting us! And for the unconditional love! You are the best!” he wrote in the caption.

Matteo’s sister, Georgia Guidicelli, also shared her birthday message for their mother.

“Happy happy birthday, mother and soon to be grandmother!” said Georgia, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Ian Dato.

“We are all so blessed to have you. Thank you for everything. We love you!” she added.