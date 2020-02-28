“Matteo Guidicelli’s sister Giorgia welcomes Sarah Geronimo to their family: ‘I gained a real life sister’”

After her brother Matteo Guidicelli secretly tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sarah Geronimo in a private Christian ceremony last February 20, Giorgia Guidicelli posted a sweet message for her new sister-in-law on her Instagram account last February 27. She wrote, “One week ago today, I gained a real life sister. Welcome to the family, Mrs. Guidicelli!!!!! We love you!!!!!”

Giorgia, who is Matteo’s only sister, has a close relationship with Sarah, even making the Pop Princess her maid-of-honor in her own wedding held in Cebu just last December. This show of support and love from Matteo’s family is in contrast to the alleged behavior of Sarah Geronimo’s mommy Divine who is rumored to still be disapproving of the union between her daughter and Matteo.