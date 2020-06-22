Trending Now

“Matteo Guidicelli’s unboxing vlog draws backlash”

Matteo Guidicelli did an unboxing vlog for his new PS4 Pro.

It seems Matteo Guidicelli is taking his vlogging career seriously as he recently produced a video most content creators do: an unboxing video. 

Unboxing a Sony Playstation 4 Pro, the Kapamilya actor went on a trip down memory lane as he recalled the days when he first had the obsolete version of the gaming console when he was around eight to ten years old. 

But Guidicelli, who seemingly unleashed the child in him by opening his new toy carelessly — earned the ire netizens — mostly gamers and gaming enthusiasts — because of his move. 

Admitting that he has yet to learn how to do unboxing vlogs, he said: “I’m not good at unboxing, this is my first time. So maybe later I can learn.”

Watch the video below: 

[embedded content]

See the reactions of netizens below: 

A day after his vlog went viral, an unbothered Matteo released another vlog that shows him playing Call of Duty (COD), which he described as one of his most favorite games to play in the console.

[embedded content]

As of writing, the video has already garnered more than 34,000 dislikes on YouTube. 

Matteo Guidicelli started to share more about his personal life via his YouTube vlogs during the lockdown.

