Maundy Thursday recalls Jesus’ humility in washing of disciples’ feet

THE Easter Triduum, a three-day period leading to the resurrection of Christ and considered the most solemn part of the Holy Week, starts this Maundy Thursday.

“Maundy Thursday is the beginning of the Easter Triduum which culminates in the evening of Saturday for the celebration of the Paschal Vigil leading to the Resurrection of Jesus,” said Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said on Wednesday.

The Paschal vigil, also called Easter vigil, is the first official celebration of the Resurrection.

Secillano explained that the word “maundy” comes from the Latin word “mandatum” which means commandment, and was taken from Jesus’ words in the gospel of St. John 13:34.

It states: “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another.”

According to Secillano, the event associated with the words was the washing of the disciples’ feet where Jesus showed humility and reiterated his call for the disciples to be of service to the people.

The Easter Triduum memorializes the suffering, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The start of the Easter Triduum on Maundy Thursday also marks the end of the 40-day Lent.

The Triduum begins with the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday which continues until Good Friday. It is followed by the celebration of the Passion of the Lord on Holy Saturday.

It reaches its high point in the Paschal or Easter Vigil, and concludes with the evening prayer on Easter Sunday, the celebration of Christ’s resurrection from the dead.