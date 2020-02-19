“Max Collins gives update on pregnancy”

Actress Max Collins gave her followers on social media an update about her pregnancy more than a month since she and husband Pancho Magno announced that they’re expecting their first child.

On Instagram, the first-time mother, who is currently 18 weeks pregnant, shared a photo of her flaunting her growing baby bump.

Max said: “18 weeks and growing! The beginning of my pregnancy was quite challenging – I had to deal with morning sickness (ALL DAY), was always sleepy and I always felt like I had the stomach flu. But now that I’m in my second trimester, I feel so much better. I have more energy and a better appetite, but the best part is that I can feel the baby moving now!”

It was on Christmas Day, December 25, when Max and Pancho first announced that they’re expecting their first child.

The celebrity couple were married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in December 2017, seven months after they got engaged.