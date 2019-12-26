“Max Collins, Pancho Magno expecting first child”
Max Collins and Pancho Magno are expecting their first child.
The celebrity couple shared the exciting news on Christmas day, December 25, as they posted a similar photo of them holding a sonogram of their baby on Instagram.
“The more the merrier! Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours,” said the actress as caption.
Pancho, for his part, wrote: “Thank you Lord for giving us the gift of love and life on your birthday!”
Max and Pancho were married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in December 2017, seven months after they got engaged.