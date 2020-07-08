“Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome first child”

Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child.

The actress shared the news by posting on Instagram Wednesday a picture of their newborn baby, whom they named Skye.

“Good morning, my Skye,” she wrote in the caption.

In a report by their home network GMA, Max, 27, is said to have given birth to their child last Monday, July 6.

It was on Christmas Day last year when Max and Pancho announced that they are expecting their first child.

They later revealed that they are expecting a baby boy in a gender reveal video they posted on their YouTube channel, CasaMagno.

In an interview with Manila Bulletin, Max recalled feeling “somewhat shocked” when she discovered that she was pregnant. Then when she broke the news to Pancho, he was just so happy.

“Sobrang saya niya, tapos he started to be very protective of me, like, ‘O, wag ka nang mag-exercise, wag ka masyadong tatakbo o lulundag.’ Paanong gagawin ko eh nasanay na ko sa very active lifestyle,” said Max.

“I want to take care of her and our baby,” said Pancho.

“Gusto ko lang maging maingat siya. I don’t want her to do strenuous activities that might affect her pregnancy. May kasabihan, prevention is better than cure so gusto ko lang maging maingat siya,” he added.

He said he and Max go through the pregnancy together.

“We are pregnant,” he said, in jest.

“We go through this pregnancy na magkasama. I want Max to feel that I am here with her every step of the way. Physically, she’s the one carrying the baby but I’m with her through all of it. Kung mahihirapan siya, kasama niya ako. I want to make everything easy for her in this pregnancy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Max said she is thankful for Pancho for being “very hands-on” throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m just so blessed to have him as my husband. Siyempre, this is my first time and just thinking that he’s with me makes me feel good and secure. Ngayon nga, he always asks me how I feel, what I want to eat… Ganun siya ka-attentive,” said Max.

The two were married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in December 2017, seven months after they got engaged.