HomeTopNews Philippines

Max Hooper Schneider’s dystopian trash extravaganza and this week’s museum openings

| December 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com