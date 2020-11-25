“Maxene Magalona spends 34th birthday in Bali, Indonesia: ‘I wish for healing, harmony and happiness’”

Actress and yoga teacher Maxene Magalona thanks husband Robbie Mananquil for being her guide and best friend.

More than eight months after leaving the country to take up yoga training in Bali, Indonesia along with her husband Robbie Mananquil, actress Maxene Magalona has now been teaching her own yoga class online starting last September. The couple decided to remain Bali ever since the lockdown was first implemented on March 15.

READ: Maxene Magalona set to start teaching yoga classes online

READ: Maxene Magalona reveals why she doesn’t want to get pregnant yet

Celebrating her 34th birthday in Bali last November 23, the Kapamilya actress, who was last seen in an episode of Ipaglaban Mo earlier this year, Maxene made a prayer of gratitude and love which she shared with her loved ones and the rest of the world.

On her Instagram account, she wrote, “Dear God, Thank You so much for adding another beautiful year to my life. You are the reason for my being and I sincerely apologize for letting my worldly distractions get in the way of my spiritual devotion. Thank You for all the trials, difficulties and hardships that I’ve experienced and have caused me to get lost in darkness to be able to find my way back to You. I’ve searched high and low for happiness and chased so many different kinds of pleasures but it was only in You that I found inner peace and immeasurable joy.

“Today, I wish for healing, harmony and happiness for the whole world. Please watch over our families and friends in the Philippines and protect our loved ones from harm. I humbly ask that You continue to bless our country and the rest of the world during these difficult times. May all beings be free from pain and suffering and may You help and heal those who need it most.

“I pray that You continue to guide me and my husband @robmananquil on our journey and give us more strength and wisdom to be able to serve You even more. I know I am not perfect and I do not strive to be but I am confident that Your love is and it is the only thing that I will ever need in this life.”

In the same post, the new yogi who is continually doing yoga training in Bali with her husband also asked for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to pay it forward by donating to organizations in the Philippines and Indonesia. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has been sending me your well wishes and prayers! If you feel it in your heart to share some love with me today, please do so by donating ANY amount to @feedphilippines and/or @sos.indonesia1. I would really appreciate it! Links for donations are in my bio

God bless YOU .”

Maxene’s husband Robbie also penned a message for his wife of almost three years. He wrote, “You are a diamond in the rough, my love, so tough. Maybe you’ll get scratched through this dark mess but remember, your sparkle will never shine any less. Stay tough and don’t ever try to hide your shine. Happy Birthday, @maxenemagalona. I am so proud of you. I love you, regardless.”

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Maxene Magalona on being married: ‘It definitely changed me for the better’

READ: Maxene Magalona opens up about dealing with health condition

Earlier this year, Maxene also opened up about being diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD). While in Bali, Maxene’s therapy includes sessions of yoga, daily meditation, and prayer to help with her condition.