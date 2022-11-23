MAXHUB Showcases High-End Collaboration Technologies at InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022

MAXHUB delighted visitors at this year’s InfoComm Southeast Asia exhibition, demonstrating robust, superior smart displays and audiovisual solutions.

BANGKOK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ushering in the next frontier in communication and collaboration technologies, MAXHUB showcased its latest corporate solutions at InfoComm Southeast Asia (SEA) 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, from 2-4 November.

Drawn by its unique booth design, visitors had the opportunity to interact with MAXHUB’s expert team as well as the ultra-modern, high-tech solutions on display. Visitors were able to experience the versatile capabilities of the company’s premium products.

“We’d like to thank everyone who visited our booth at InfoComm Southeast Asia this year. It was a great success, and we look forward to working with all our new business partners in realizing collaboration, anywhere with MAXHUB,” says SEA Regional Director, Joe Zhou

Latest Innovations Make Their Debut

A highlight was a first-time showing of the latest V6 IFP series with its highly responsive writing interaction and vivid display. The MAXHUB V6 Transcend Series proved a favorite among the crowd, having achieved a world-first with its screen ratio of 95.2%.

The newly launched Digital Signage also made its debut in Bangkok, where visitors witnessed its seamless, wireless screen-sharing at the touch of a button. The MAXHUB team also showcased live how this powerful display can command attention even in big open spaces thanks to its crystal-clear 4K HD resolution.

The Integrated LED Wall Raptor Series made just as big an impact with its all-in-one, user-friendly OS design. Visitors were captivated by its amazing visual depth and were impressed by its sleek fabric design that blends in seamlessly with any professional setting.

State-of-the-Art Audiovisual Range

Attendees were treated to the powerful performance of MAXHUB’s cutting-edge audiovisual lineup, including the intelligent UC BM35 Bluetooth speakerphone, UC P25 PTZ camera, UC S10 Pro videobar, and the multi-award-winning UC M40 panoramic camera.

“In a world brimming with new communication technologies, we’re proud that our innovative product range speaks for itself,” says MAXHUB UC Consultant, Andrew Wong.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is an industry leader in smart displays and audiovisual technology, focusing on communication and collaboration. As an R&D-led organization, We develop a range of industry-leading solutions that help keep people seamlessly connected and make teamwork more efficient and effective.

For more information, visit MAXHUB at www.maxhub.com.

