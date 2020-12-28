“Maxine Medina receives sweet surprise from boyfriend on Christmas”

On Instagram over the weekend, beauty queen-turned-actress Maxine Medina shared a photo of her wearing a ring she received from her boyfriend, diving instructor Timmy Llana, on Christmas.

Beauty queen-turned-actress Maxine Medina received a sweet surprise from her boyfriend, diving instructor Timmy Llana, last Christmas.

In an Instagram post Sunday, December 27, Maxine shared a photo of her wearing a gold ring with the letter M.

In the caption, she wrote: “I thought it was just a Christmas gift but this guy… haaaaay.”

“I didn’t honestly expect him to give his speech before he put the ring on me—’I promise to take care of you and will love you forever.’ (YES NOT YET… but it’s a PROMISE RING!) I’m so much grateful and 100% speechless when he said those words I love to hear,” she added.

Addressing her boyfriend, Maxine said: “I love you!”

Just last June, Maxine and Timmy celebrated their anniversary as a couple.

In her message for Timmy, Maxine thanked her boyfriend for loving and supporting her.

“Happy anniversary! @timmyllana. Thanks for all the ways you love, support, and care for me. I love sharing my life with you. I love you so much,” she said.

Likewise, Maxine expressed her love for Timmy back in July, as she greeted her beau on his birthday.

Sharing photos of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy birthday!!! @timmyllana 🥰 For the guy who can charm me from across the room with just a smile, I hope this day brings everything you want and more! I love you!”

In her guest appearance on “ Magandang Buhay “ last year, Maxine shared that she and Timmy have known each other even before she represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant back in 2016.

“Sabi nila kasi kapag sobrang friends kayo before… kasi he’s been there for me for such a long time. Every time na may problem ako, magsasabi ako sa kanya, nakikinig lang siya. Tapos gusto ko ng alone time, tatawagan niya ‘ko, ‘Nasan ka? Kumusta ka?’ Ganun siya,” she said.