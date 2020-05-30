Trending Now

May 30 weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rainfall – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Overcast skies and rain may be experienced in many parts of the country today, Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin for May 30, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the easterlies currently affects Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Easterlies, along with localized thunderstorms, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, it added.

However, Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a live weather update that no weather disturbance has been detected within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

