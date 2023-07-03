MAY-A Announces New EP ‘Analysis Paralysis’, Shares New Single

Sydney pop artist MAY-A has announced her new EP Analysis Paralysis will hit shelves on Friday, 1st September. It’s the follow-up to 2021’s Don’t Kiss Ur Friends, which broke through with singles like ‘Central Station’ and ‘Time I Love To Waste’.

The singer has also dropped the first track from the album, a rolling pop stunner called ‘LOLA’. Listen to the track and watch the video below – see how many inner west landmarks you can spot.

MAY-A: ‘LOLA’

“LOLA feels more nonchalant and raw (production-wise) compared to the other songs on the EP,” MAY-A says of the song. “It’s written about that weird kind of feeling when you can be so pure and honest with somebody when you’re alone, but they feel like a different person in public. A strange type of self-contained isolated relationship.

“[It’s] about giving up on trying to get through to somebody who doesn’t seem like they want to be with you at all.”

It’s not the first release for MAY-A in 2023– she released ‘Sweat You Out My System’ and ‘Your Funeral’ over the last few months, both of which will appear on Analysis Paralysis.

Earlier this morning MAY-A was announced on the Spilt Milk lineup alongside acts like Post Malone, Dom Dolla, and Aitch. The singer will also head out on the road later this month, playing venues across the country on her Never Going Back Tour, which will kick off just after she plays a set at Splendour in the Grass.

MAY-A Never Going Back Tour 2023

Friday, 28th July – Adelaide, SA, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday, 29th July – Fremantle, WA, Freo Social

Thursday, 3rd August – Sydney, NSW, Metro Theatre

Friday, 4th August – Sydney, NSW, Metro Theatre SOLD OUT

Thursday, 10th August – Melbourne, VIC, 170 Russell

Saturday, 19th August – Brisbane, QLD, The Triffid SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20th August – Brisbane, QLD, The Triffid

Tickets on sale now.

