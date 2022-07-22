MAY-A, The Buoys and More Announce Byron Bay Pop-Up Show

Earlier today, Splendour in the Grass organisers announced the cancellation of performances on its four main stages for day one of the three-day festival. A number of Splendour performers have announced a last-minute pop-up show at Byron Bay’s Railway Friendly Bar for tonight (22nd July). The lineup includes MAY-A, The Buoys, George Alice, Adam Newling, Flower Kid, Japanese Wallpaper and ioakim.

“CAN’T DO SPLENDOUR BUT CAN DO THIS!” MAY-A wrote on social media. The gig kicks off at 7pm. Entry is free.

The Railway Friendly Bar is located on Jonson St in the heart of Byron Bay, just down the road from popular music venue The Northern. The Buoys, MAY-A, and Flowerkid had been scheduled to play on Splendour’s Park(lands) stage this afternoon. George Alice was playing in the GW McLennan tent and Adam Newling was lined up to play on the main stage

In a statement shared just prior to 2pm, Splendour organisers released a statement confirming the cancellation of day one performances. “We have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only,” they said. This means there’ll be no performances in the Amphitheatre or on the GW McLennan, Mix Up and Park(lands) stages.

However, destination spaces, such as Global Village, Tipi Forest, Forum, and the comedy and science tents remain open “for patrons who are already onsite” as well as those who’ve taken up residence at the Byron Events Farm, which is being used as a satellite site for campers. People with single-day tickets won’t be let in on Friday and can expect to hear from Moshtix “in the coming weeks” regarding a refund.

