“‘May attitude?’: Doug Kramer, Athena Garcia, and Nikka Garcia do the ‘Who’s Who Challenge’”

Bing Garcia’s children-in-law Doug Kramer, Athena Garcia, and Nikka Garcia took on the ‘Who’s Who’ Challenge.

Following the fun ‘Who’s Who’ vlog between siblings Pichon, Cheska, and Patrick Garcia, their spouses took on the same challenge — giving fans a glimpse of the Garcia matriarch Bing’s relationship with the husband and wives of her three children.

Among the questions asked were whom she thought had an attitude when she first met him/her and whom she thought was the most stubborn before marriage, and whom she thought is the most sensitive. All three questions saw Nikka Garcia — Patrick’s wife — getting drenched in pails of water.

Cheska’s husband Doug Kramer, on the other hand, was Bing’s choice when asked whom she thinks is the most “malambing” and the one with whom she would want to spend time on an island. But Bing also picked Doug when asked whom she didn’t like when she first him/her.

Athena, Pichon’s wife, was the most “kuripot” but the one whom she would most likely to care the most.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Cheska was the first to get married among the three siblings. She married husband Doug Kramer in 2008. Pichon then got married next to his wife Athena whom he tied the knot with back in 2013. Patrick was the last to get settled, marrying wife Nikka Garcia in 2015.