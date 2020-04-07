“‘May kolehiyala na ako’: Sunshine Cruz’s eldest daughter Angelina finishes high school”

Sunshine Cruz says she hopes her daughter will still get to march and walk up the stage to receive her diploma after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunshine Cruz is one proud mom to her eldest daughter Angelina who recently finished high school.

According to the Love Thy Woman star, the graduation ceremony of her daughter was supposed to be last Friday, April 3. But due to the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon, the commencement exercises did not push through as scheduled.

She wrote: “It was supposed to be Angelina’s graduation last Friday. Though the ceremony hasn’t happened because of the COVID-19 crisis that we’re currently facing, know that I am very much proud of you. Congratulations Angelina. May kolehiyala na ako!”

While the country is still in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunshine said she’s hoping her daughter will still get to walk up the stage to receive her diploma.

“I’m still hoping that after our country gets through this, I would still get to see you march, walk up the stage and receive your diploma. I love you, anak,” she added.

Angelina, who is also a recording artist signed under Universal Records, graduated from the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School