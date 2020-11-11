“Mayabang? ‘Baduy’ acting? Xian Lim reacts to mean tweets”

Xian Lim faces criticisms head on.

Actor Xian Lim gamely read and reacted to insulting tweets against him in his newest YouTube video.

\In his November 9 vlog, Xian read comments on a range of topics, including his personality, his sexuality, and his supposed “baduy” acting.

[embedded content]

“You know I always hear that about me. I always hear people tell me that I look arrogant,” he said. “Maybe it’s just my face. I feel like it’s just my face that gives the impression that [I am] arrogant.”

“I barely go out. That’s right, I’m an introvert because I’m a human being, so maybe that’s the one who gives the impression that I don’t care,” he added.

To a netizen who called him “gay,” Xian said: “I think all male actors, at one point in their duration of acting, can call you gay. So I think, coming in as a leading man or as an actor, I kind of expected that we would all be called gay. Almost everyone, eh. Think of an actor, and one point they will say, ‘That’s gay, eh.'”

The actor similarly shrugged off a netizen’s negative comment about his acting.

“Maybe my acting is bad. Well, that’s really it. Can’t really please everyone. Art is subjective. So, you take care of your life,” he said, in jest.

Before the end of the video, Xian shared pieces of advice to those like him who are also being bashed or bullied on social media.

“My advice, one, don’t read it. Why else? What’s the point of even reading anything that was said about you? Second, don’t take it too seriously. It’s easier said than done, but it seems like if you listen to everything of what people are saying to you, you’re better than that, you’re worth more than that, the comment they’re saying about you. The mere fact that they are saying something about you, maybe you’re doing something right. Maybe they are jealous of you. There are so many factors,” he said.

“Your life is worth so much more than these petty little comments na sometimes ayaw pa magpakita, at gagawa lang [ng fake accounts] just to bash you and all that. Third, and last, there’s a quote by Eleanor Calder na sinabi niya, ‘If you have a problem with me, call me. If you don’t have my number, then that means you don’t know me well enough to have a problem.’ Surround yourself with positivity, positive people. Take out toxicity in your life,” he added.