Mayapada Healthcare Ready to Serve PCR Swab Covid-19

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mayapada Healthcare is ready to serve the PCR Swab Test in all Mayapada Hospital units. Supported by specialized Biomolecular Laboratory, certified Bio Safety Level 2 (BSL2), PCR equipment with the latest technology, and experts in their fields, Mayapada Hospital is able to ensure diagnostic results with high accuracy. PCR Swab Test diagnostic results require 1 to 3 working days starting from nasopharyngeal swab sampling by experienced medical personnel to work by experts in the BSL2 Laboratory. This laboratory is also able to conduct other molecular-based examinations such as detecting HIV infection, Hepatitis, Cancer, Malaria and others. The accurate and fast diagnosis results are expected to help the Government in reducing the build-up of specimen inspection especially in Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang and Bekasi area.



The RT-PCR Swab Test with samples from the Nasopharynx (the back of the nose) is the most recommended procedure by WHO to accurately detect the Covid-19 Virus. Amidst of this pandemic, the Indonesian government is targeting 10,000 tests per day using the nasopharyngeal swab RT-PCR method to help medical personnel and all parties involved in identifying accurately and quickly in order to immediately provide appropriate care for Covid-19 patients and suppress the spread of the virus .

Through a strong commitment, Mayapada Healthcare would like to contribute to the Government’s acceleration of Covid-19 programs. Mayapada Hospital is equipped with various types of special isolation rooms that are separate from other general care areas, one of which is an independent isolation room that provides better comfort for PDP (Patient Under Surveillance) and Covid-19 patients. The ICU and Operating Room with the negative pressure available also ensures maximum care for Covid-19 patients. With screening methods and supporting examinations such as the Rapid Test Kit, CT Scan Thorax, RT-PCR Swab Test, and a complete laboratory supported by dedicated medical personnel, Mayapada Hospital ensures that it can quickly and accurately separate suspicious patients (ODP, Person in Monitoring time that has been contacted with suspect and PDP, Patient Under Surveillance and have shown symptoms) with Covid-19 positive patients. This is a firm policy of Mayapada Healthcare management in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and prioritizing the safety of patients and medical personnel on duty.

Jonathan Tahir, as Group CEO of Mayapada Healthcare said, “Mayapada Hospital is ready to serve a PCR Swab test where the results can be released quickly from 1 day to 3 working days. We have prepared 2 (two) PCR Swab Test examinations with automatic extraction equipment and a complete laboratory for Covid-19 examination which is of course in accordance with the standards and is capable processing quickly and accurately. Amidst of this pandemic, we consistently strive to improve the quality of health services. Our hope, with the presence of 2 PCR Swab Test service tools and this laboratory, able to support government programs to accelerate the handling of Covid-19 chain breaks.”

“Currently, the number of Covid-19 patients in Indonesia has reached more than 22,000 people and it is estimated that the number of people who will be positive of Covid-19 will continue to increase and of course more PCR Swab Tests will be needed. In addition, many PDPs, ODPs and other ordinary people now require PCR examinations, but due to the limited number of laboratories that can carry out PCR examinations, many people have to wait in line and wait a long time to be able to carry out PCR examinations. Therefore, we hope that the results of the rapid diagnosis can speed up the diagnosis and continue further treatment in accordance with the recommended procedures,” concluded Jonathan Tahir.

The safety, security and health of patients, doctors and employees is our priority, therefore Mayapada Healthcare has also taken various preventive measures to reduce the Covid-19 transmission rate by making various efforts or procedures such as: limiting entry and exit of the main door, body temperature screening, providing sanitizer at every point of entry and exit Mayapada Hospital and rules to wear a mask in order to gain access to enter the hospital.

Mayapada Healthcare also provides a Rapid Test Kit examination service of as many as 15,000 specimens both in hospitals and at several points in Jakarta on a drive-through basis for people in need, both individually and in massively.

About Mayapada Healthcare

Mayapada Healthcare is one of the business pillars within the Mayapada Group (which was founded by Dato ‘Sri Prof. Dr. Tahir in 1986). Mayapada Healthcare has 4 Hospitals, 3 Clinics and Nursing Academy. The Hospitals are located in Tangerang, South Jakarta, Bogor and Kuningan-Rasuna Said. Mayapada Hospital has been accredited PARIPURNA by KARS in 2018 and received a BKKBN award. It has operated 11 (eleven) Centers of Excellences, which include: Neuroscience Center, Uro-Nephrology Center, Cardiocascular Center, Gastrohepatology Center, Oncology Center, Orthopedic Center, Obstetrics & Gynecology Center , Immunology & Pulmonology and Internal Medicine Center, Pediatric Center, Polyclinic 1 (Dermato Aesthetic Center) & Polyclinic 2 (Eye Specialist, ENT, Clinical Nutrition, Andrology and Mental Health).

