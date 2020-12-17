“Maybelyn dela Cruz, negative sa latest COVID-19 test”

Mabuting balita ang ibinahagi ng dating child actress na si Maybelyn dela Cruz tungkol sa resulta ng kanyang tests dahil sa pagkakasakit ng COVID-19.

All smiles na sa kanyang latest selfie at social media post ang former Ang TV at Home Along Da Riles child actress na si Maybelyn dela Cruz. Matatandaan na dito rin sa Push nabasa ang pag-amin ni Maybelyn five days ago na infected siya ng virus matapos sumama sa isang outreach program sa isang probinsya. Aktibong volunteer ng Red Cross si Maybelyn.

“I’m smiling because there are so many things I am grateful for! “Dr. Ophelia Ticsay Rivera, Dagupan CHO, finally got in touch with Michael today to inform him that their RT-PCR test results are out: they are all NEGATIVE!!! “Thank you, God, for another answered prayer! “Thank you to the amazing doctors of Dagupan Doctors Villaflor Memorial Hospital, Dr. Juvie Villaflor, Dr. Virrey, Dr. Siapno, and to all the nursing staff of the Red Ward, most especially Nurse Nicole, for earnestly taking care of me and the others. Hindi kumportable ang suot-suot ninyong PPE pero nagtitiis kayo para sa amin. Maraming salamat po! I do know my symptoms could have been worse, and I am seriously thankful that I am getting better each day,” sabi nito sa kanyang Instagram post. Nagpasalamat din siya sa lahat ng nagpadala ng positive messages na kanyang kinapitan at naging inspirasyon habang naka-confine at nagpapagaling.

“I would also like to say just how grateful I am to my family and friends who have been so generous—whether reaching out through calls, texts, leaving FB comments, DMs, IMs, or face times—thank you for all the support. It has made me realize just how privileged I am to be able to fight COVID head on with you guys in my corner.

“Tulad nga ng mensahe sa akin ni Alvin Anthony Viduya Alano, “Kayang kaya ko to! Covid lang to – Anak ako ni tita Azon!!!!! Payting!” dagdag pa nito.