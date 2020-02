“Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, big winners at Push Awards Year 5”

Giving recognition to those who power digital media, Push Awards Year 5 concluded on February 16 with a live telecast on iWant ASAP.

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber were this year’s Push Awards big winners. Held on Sunday, February 16, on iWant ASAP, the popular tandem took home a total of seven awards namely Push #OOTDGoals for Male and Female, Female TV Performance of the Year for Maymay, Male and Female Celebrities of the Year, Young Love, and Ultimate Fan for their solid fan group.

See below for the complete list of winners of Push Awards Year 5.

· PUSH #TRAVELGOALS – KIM CHIU

· PUSH #FOODIEGOALS – ERWAN HEUSSAFF

· PUSH #FITNESSGOALS – KIM CHIU

· PUSH #BEAUTYGOALS – ANDREA BRILLANTES

· PUSH #OOTDGOALS MALE – EDWARD BARBER

· PUSH #OOTDGOALS FEMALE – MAYMAY ENTRATA

· PUSH #FRIENDSHIPGOALS – KIM CHIU, ANGELICA PANGANIBAN AND BELA PADILLA

· PUSH IWANT ORIGINALS PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – LOISA ANDALIO IN “PAST PRESENT PERFECT”

· PUSH SONG COVER OF THE YEAR – DARREN ESPANTO AND MORISSETTE AMON, “A WHOLE NEW WORLD”

· PUSH DANCE COVER OF THE YEAR – VHONG NAVARRO, “LOVE SHOT”

· PUSH ORIGINAL SONG OF THE YEAR – DANIEL PADILLA & MOIRA DELA TORRE, “MABAGAL”

· PUSH MALE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – JOSHUA GARCIA IN “MEDALYA”

· PUSH FEMALE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – MAYMAY ENTRATA IN “BUSILAK NA KORONA”

· PUSH MALE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – ENRIQUE GIL IN “ALONE/TOGETHER”

· PUSH FEMALE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR – KATHRYN BERNARDO IN “HELLO LOVE, GOODBYE”

· PUSH ULTIMATE FAN AWARD – #PUSHAwardsMayWards

· PUSH AWARDS YEAR 5 SPECIAL AWARD – ANGEL LOCSIN

· NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – KIARA TAKAHASHI

· PUSH ONLINE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MIMIYUH

· MALE CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR– EDWARD BARBER

· FEMALE CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR– MAYMAY ENTRATA

· PUSH HAPPINESS AMBASSADOR – VICE GANDA

· PUSH TRUE LOVE OF THE YEAR – LOUDRE

· PUSH YOUNG LOVE OF THE YEAR – MAYWARD