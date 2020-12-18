“Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber to star in new film ‘Princess DayaReese’”

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber are reuniting onscreen after more than a year since they last worked together.

Here’s good news for all MayWard fans: Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber are reuniting onscreen after more than a year since they last worked together.

The two will star in Star Cinema’s new offering, Princess DayaReese, under the direction of Barry Gonzalez, who helmed films Fantastica and The Mall, The Merrier.

The onscreen partners announced the development on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday night, December 17.

Joining them in the movie are Epy Quizon, Pepe Herrera, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Igi Boy Flores, and Snooky Serna.

Princess DayaReese will show in selected cinemas and stream worldwide on January 1, 2021 on the following platforms: KTX.ph (ktx.ph), Iwant TFC (iwanttfc.com), IPTV, Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv), and Sky Cable PPV (mysky.com.ph/cinexpress) for P150 per ticket.

It was last October when Edward first revealed his reunion project with Maymay.

During his guesting on Magandang Buhay , Edward shared how excited he is to work with Maymay again. The two were last seen in the fantasy series Hiwaga ng Kambat in 2019. On the big screen, they appeared in the comedy movie Fantastica in 2018.

“Ang nilu-look forward ko ay maging masaya ulit sa trabaho. Kasi may mga time talaga na habang nagtatrabaho ka hindi ka naman nag-e-enjoy, hindi naman masaya, pinipilit mong ngumiti or tumawa,” he said, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

“Pero ito, binasa ko na ‘yung script, pinost ko sa IG Stories ko ‘yung draft six. Masaya talaga ‘yung movie. Tapos hindi ‘yung sobrang bigat. So I’m looking forward to just having fun which is isa sa mga bagay na parang hindi ko ginawa nung mga last projects,” he added.

Maymay and Edward have been onscreen partners since being part of ABS-CBN’s reality show Pinoy Big Brother .

Last April, the two denied being a couple in a joint statement they posted on social media.

“Masaya at masarap po sa pakiramdam ang idea ng isang romantic relationship, but as we go along our journey, we realize na hindi basta-basta lang to get into a relationship,” they said.

“Sa ilang taon naming pagsasama, sa trabaho man at sa personal, pareho po namin na-realize na sa estado ng buhay namin ngayon, we both are still very young, and there is so much more we want to achieve in our lives,” they continued.

“Pareho po namin na-realize that being the best of friends will even be more beneficial for us. Mas kumportable kami makakapagtrabaho. Wala pong pagbabago. Kami pa din ang magkasama dahil there’s no one else we would rather work with than each other.”