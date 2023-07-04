Mayon emits more sulfur dioxide, says Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano ejected more sulfur dioxide during the latest 24-hour monitoring of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said Mayon registered a sulfur dioxide flux of 1,558 metric tons on average from 5:00 a.m., July 3 to 5:00 a.m., July 4 – which is bigger than the 962 metric tons of sulfur dioxide that the volcano spewed in the previous 24-hour observation period.

Volcanic gases such as sulfur dioxide could irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system.

Additionally, during the last monitoring cycle of Mayon, state seismologists recorded six dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) which lasted for three minutes, one lava front collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) that generated 300 meters high light-brown plume, 257 rockfall events, and one volcanic earthquake.

The majestic mountain standing mighty and proud in the heart of Bicolandia is predicted to remain restive for a few months since it was placed under Alert Level 3 on June 8.

