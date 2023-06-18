Mayon lava flow slowly advances, Alert Level 3 stays — Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano’s lava flow advanced up to 1.5 kilometers (km) from the crater, while three volcanic earthquakes and 274 rockfall events were monitored, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Sunday.

“Very slow effusion of lava flow to maximum lengths of 1.5 km and lava collapse on Mi-isi and Bonga Gullies within 3.3km from the crater,” Phivolcs said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 with “intensified or magmatic unrest.”

Over the past 24 hours, Phivolcs said the volcano released 1004 metric tons of sulfur dioxide.

Phivolcs added that Mayon’s plumes were 100 meters high and generally seen drifting west while its edifice was inflated.

Phivolcs likewise warned locals that “rockfalls or landslides or avalanches; ballistic fragments; lava flows and lava fountaining; pyroclastic density currents; moderate-sized explosions; and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall” might occur within the area.

Mayon’s unrest, according to Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol, may last for a few months after reviewing its data on the volcano’s activities back in 2018 and 2014.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier reported that it had so far evacuated 14,000 residents.

