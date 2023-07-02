Mayon Volcano records 397 rockfall events, Alert Level 3 stays — Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday reported that Mayon Volcano, which is still under Alert Level 3, had 397 rockfall events, four volcanic earthquakes, and two pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) over the last 24 hours.

The rockfall events and PDCs were more than the 254 and 17 recorded on Saturday, respectively, while the volcanic earthquake decreased significantly from the 65 logged the day before.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, Phivolcs said that Mayon continues to display “intensified unrest or magmatic unrest,” and its “very slow” effusion of lava flow has reached 2.7 kilometers (km) along Mi-isi gully and 1.3 km along Bonga gully.

More lava flows on both gullies also reached 3.3 km and 4 km along Basud gully, it added.

Meanwhile, the volcano had decreased its sulfur dioxide emission daily from 1,002 metric tons logged on July 1 to 864 metric tons, with plumes reaching 1,500 meters tall and drifting southwest, south-southwest, and northwest drift.

Residents around the restive volcano were warned that rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, ballistic fragments, lava flows, and moderate-sized explosions, among others, are possible.

As of June 29, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Mayon’s unrest has so far affected 41,532 individuals or 10,655 families and displaced 20,181 residents from 26 barangays.

